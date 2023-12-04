Advertisement

People

Nick Ishmael-Perkins is named editor in chief of C&EN

The journalist and producer will begin his new role in February

by Krystal Vasquez
December 4, 2023
Nick Ishmael-Perkins.
Credit: Broadway Studios
Nick Ishmael-Perkins

Nick Ishmael-Perkins will be the next editor in chief of C&EN. Ishmael-Perkins is currently a senior consultant for the International Science Council and will move to the magazine in February 2024.

In his current position, Ishmael-Perkins focuses mostly on improving the public’s perception of science. For example, he helped produce an award-winning multimedia series that explores how to better communicate scientific discoveries. Earlier in his career, Ishmael-Perkins served as the director of SciDev.Net, an online news outlet that covers how science and technology can aid in global development. He has also worked as a journalist, media trainer, and project manager in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

“We are proud to have a talented individual like Nick joining” the American Chemical Society, ACS CEO Albert G. Horvath says in a statement. “We’re excited about the vision, energy, leadership and expertise he brings to C&EN.” C&EN is published by ACS but is editorially independent.

The announcement of Ishmael-Perkins’s arrival comes as C&EN wraps up the celebration of its centennial year. But this important year also brought with it some difficult moments for both the magazine and its staff.

Mohammed Yahia, C&EN’s previous editor in chief, died shortly after joining the news outlet in August. Yahia had taken over after the dismissal of Bibiana Campos Seijo in December 2022.

Despite the turbulent year, Ishmael-Perkins says it’s a real honor to lead an outlet that “has a long, prestigious tradition of doing science journalism.” Moving forward, he says, he hopes to work with C&EN staff to grow the magazine’s digital presence and expand its international audience “so that the magazine feels particularly relevant across different global regions.”

Ishmael-Perkins will replace Michael McCoy, who has served as the interim editor in chief since February. McCoy will focus on his role as executive editor for business and policy coverage.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

