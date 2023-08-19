Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Reactions: A poem from Patrick M. Woster

August 19, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Letters to the editor

Patrick M. Woster

My mentor, Patrick M. Woster, passed on July 15. He was an accomplished medicinal chemist, having spent 20 years at Wayne State University before moving to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he became professor and chair of the Department of Drug Discovery and Biomedical Sciences, SmartState Endowed Chair in Drug Discovery, Distinguished University Professor, and Vincent T. Peng, M.D. Endowed Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry. He authored more than 120 articles in peer-reviewed journals; had more than 15 patent applications; directed 22 PhD dissertations, with 3 in training; and mentored 13 postdoctoral associates.

He authored more than 120 articles in peer-reviewed journals; had more than 15 patent applications; directed 22 PhD dissertations, with 3 in training; and mentored 13 postdoctoral associates.
Catherine Mills

He was an avid supporter of the American Chemical Society, becoming a fellow in 2014. Additionally, he was an active member of the Division of Medicinal Chemistry, where he served as chair 2011–13 and was inducted into the division’s Hall of Fame. He was a prolific (and comedic) writer. I wanted to share a poem he wrote about protecting groups during his early years as a budding medicinal chemist:

Ode to a Protecting Group
The journal said you were the group to put my mind at ease.
They put you on in seconds and you came off like a breeze.
Reacting now with confidence I poured you in my stew.
And now my life is not the same. It’s all because of you!
For when I try to put you on, and work both day and night.
You either bind no place at all or every place in sight!
In terms of specificity, you’re Murphy’s safest bet.
You can be found upon the group that makes me most upset.
And should I try to cleave you off, it’s such a job of bull!
You’re only labile twice a year, or when the moon is full.
Try every agent known to man. Not one of them will do.
But when I store you in the fridge, you gladly split in two!
I’ve handled you most tenderly, with reflux and with ice.
I beg and plead, I sweat and bleed (and each one more than twice!)
One more reaction shall you do; I’ll see to this myself.
I’ll take your bottle in my hand and slide it off the shelf!

Catherine Mills
Charleston, South Carolina

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard Bromund
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Owen W. Webster
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Ronald Breslow
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE