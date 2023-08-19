Reactions: A poem from Patrick M. Woster

Letters to the editor

Ode to a Protecting Group

The journal said you were the group to put my mind at ease.

They put you on in seconds and you came off like a breeze.

Reacting now with confidence I poured you in my stew.

And now my life is not the same. It’s all because of you!

For when I try to put you on, and work both day and night.

You either bind no place at all or every place in sight!

In terms of specificity, you’re Murphy’s safest bet.

You can be found upon the group that makes me most upset.

And should I try to cleave you off, it’s such a job of bull!

You’re only labile twice a year, or when the moon is full.

Try every agent known to man. Not one of them will do.

But when I store you in the fridge, you gladly split in two!

I’ve handled you most tenderly, with reflux and with ice.

I beg and plead, I sweat and bleed (and each one more than twice!)

One more reaction shall you do; I’ll see to this myself.

I’ll take your bottle in my hand and slide it off the shelf!