Awards

The 2018 #RealTimeChem Week Awards

The annual event encourages chemists to “tweet about their chemistry as they are doing it”

by Dorea Reeser﻿
November 23, 2018
#RealTimeChem Award banner.
Credit: Andy Brunning
Andy Brunning of Compound Interest designed the #realtimechem week adverts this year.

Chemistry on Twitter surged last week with #RealTimeChem posts. The use of the hashtag more than tripled while chemists vied for an award in an annual contest hosted by blogger Dr. Galactic and the Lab Coat Cowboy. The purpose of the contest is to “raise awareness of the #RealTimeChem chemistry community on Twitter and encourage as many chemists as possible to tweet about their chemistry as they are doing it,” writes Dr. Galactic. To learn more about #RealTimeChem, read here.

The theme for this year’s contest was #Chem4Life, suggested by Twitter user @g_laudadio. “Chemistry isn’t just the scientific subject that we love. It is an ever present part of our daily lives,” Dr. Galactic writes. #Chem4Life “celebrates the chemistry you encounter during your day.”

The contest took place over a week, with chemists submitting tweets in eight categories: #CrystalPic, #ReactionPic, #ChemVideo, #CompChem, #AnalyticalChem, #BioChem, #ChemEd, and #ChemSelfie.

C&EN took part in the #realtimechem awards this year, not only by encouraging participation, but by offering prizes to the winners. The winners of all eight categories will each receive a $50 Amazon gift card (or equivalent for those outside the U.S.), a print copy of C&EN’s Dec. 3 issue with a spread featuring the winning tweets, and an exclusive #RealTimeChem Week 2018 mug from Dr. Galactic.

Here are the winners of the 2018 #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life awards followed by the runners-up.

 

#CrystalPic Winner
#ReactionPic Winner

 

#ChemVideo Winner
#CompChem Winner
#AnalyticalChem Winner
#BioChem Winner
#ChemEd Winner
#ChemSelfie Winner
#CrystalPic Runners-Up
#CrystalPic Runners-Up
#ReactionPic Runners-Up
#ReactionPic Runners-Up
#ChemVideo Runners-Up
#ChemVideo Runners-Up
#CompChem Runners-Up
#CompChem Runners-Up
#AnalyticalChem Runners-Up
#AnalyticalChem Runners-Up
#BioChem Runners-Up
#BioChem Runners-Up
#ChemEd Runners-Up
#ChemEd Runners-Up
#ChemSelfie Runners-Up
#ChemSelfie Runners-Up
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

