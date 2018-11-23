The 2018 #RealTimeChem Week Awards

Chemistry on Twitter surged last week with #RealTimeChem posts. The use of the hashtag more than tripled while chemists vied for an award in an annual contest hosted by blogger Dr. Galactic and the Lab Coat Cowboy. The purpose of the contest is to “raise awareness of the #RealTimeChem chemistry community on Twitter and encourage as many chemists as possible to tweet about their chemistry as they are doing it,” writes Dr. Galactic. To learn more about #RealTimeChem, read here.
The theme for this year’s contest was #Chem4Life, suggested by Twitter user @g_laudadio. “Chemistry isn’t just the scientific subject that we love. It is an ever present part of our daily lives,” Dr. Galactic writes. #Chem4Life “celebrates the chemistry you encounter during your day.”
The contest took place over a week, with chemists submitting tweets in eight categories: #CrystalPic, #ReactionPic, #ChemVideo, #CompChem, #AnalyticalChem, #BioChem, #ChemEd, and #ChemSelfie.
C&EN took part in the #realtimechem awards this year, not only by encouraging participation, but by offering prizes to the winners. The winners of all eight categories will each receive a $50 Amazon gift card (or equivalent for those outside the U.S.), a print copy of C&EN’s Dec. 3 issue with a spread featuring the winning tweets, and an exclusive #RealTimeChem Week 2018 mug from Dr. Galactic.
Here are the winners of the 2018 #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life awards followed by the runners-up.
Here's a time-lapse of my column fractions growing crystals... Always a pleasure to watch, especially on a bad day! #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life pic.twitter.com/HjWSzudLBW— Lisa Barbaro (@LisaBarbaro) November 12, 2018
Making wood even more amazing @FuncWood_ETH @ETH_en #RealTimeChem#Chem4Life #ReactionPic pic.twitter.com/bqk2OSLMyT— Christian Goldhahn (@ChriGoChem) November 15, 2018
A video I made to visualize the difference in abs/em across a series of #janeliafluor dyes using laser pointers of various (approx) wavelengths! Also, pretty colorz.— Jon Grimm (@jonathangrimm) November 16, 2018
...#RealTimeChem #Chem4Life #ChemVideo #organicchemistry #fluorescence #fluorophore #lasers @HHMIJanelia pic.twitter.com/cC7T5ziQTd
Atomic orbitals before virtual reality. We all love colourful orbital plots, but aren't these wavefunctions just adorable? Send love to good old-fashioned #compchem with command line interface #Chem4life #RealTimeChem! pic.twitter.com/2nM9Bet8eG— Molecular Dreams (@BL76276) November 14, 2018
A nanosecond pulsed laser hits a solid with the energy equivalent of a heavy rifle. This incredible amount of energy interacts with the surface realising light which we use to invetigate the properties of materials #LIBS #RealTimeChem #AnalyticalChem @BAMResearch @BerkeleyLab pic.twitter.com/3Bs5x72sYU— C:/arlos Abad (@CabadChem) November 13, 2018
Purification of the small Ultra Red Fluorescent Protein (smURFP). smURFP is blue in color, but fluoresces red. We use Nickel columns to bind smURFP, wash away other biomolecules, elute the protein, & buffer exchange. The yield of smURFP is 0.5 g! #BioChem #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life pic.twitter.com/i8pkQkLAk3— Erin Rod (@erin_rod_phd) November 16, 2018
Testing various LED colors in liquid nitrogen. Which color shifts the most? #RealTimeChem #ChemVideo #Chem4Life #ChemEd pic.twitter.com/jdjO4iH9RA— Tom Kuntzleman (@pchemstud) November 13, 2018
Hey #realtimechem, for #Chem4Life week can we show how #womeninchemistry look like? #WomenInStem #phdchat #phdlife #gradschool #womeninscience #womendoingscience @WomeninScience4 pic.twitter.com/yYeirxmYZc— Teresa Ambrosio (she/her) (@teresaambrosio_) November 16, 2018
When you wanted just one crystal ... and you get a stack of more than 12 #RealTimeChem #CrystalPic #XRayCrystallographerProblems pic.twitter.com/CB14PLKqUk— Chemistry at York (@ChemistryatYork) November 13, 2018
Got the prettiest crystals ever (feat. a fibre from my jumper 😂)! Fingers crossed the different colours are the result of light scattering and not that I've just made a mess of different things! #cobalt #RealTimeChem @PWDgroup @DurhamChemistry pic.twitter.com/lDoulRq1pG— Claire 👩🔬 (@ClaireNBrodie) November 13, 2018
Pretty please! Anion exchange in toluene solution of CsPbBr3 nanocrystals: going from quantum confined CsPbBr3 (blue) to CsPbI3 (red) using oleylammonium iodide. (ref: https://t.co/Mc8uxcwmlJ) #RealTimeChem #FluorescenceFriday #perovskites @cenmag @IITalk @RETAIN_H2020 pic.twitter.com/s2T7XlmoWD— Dmitry Baranov (@bardmital) November 16, 2018
Another one for #FluorescenceFriday is this lovely photocatalysis reaction using fac-Ir(ppy)3 😍 #reactionpic #Chem4Life #RealTimeChem #PhDChat pic.twitter.com/mpmL50ZjEy— Bryony Hockin (@bryonyhockin) November 16, 2018
Here we go! #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life #ChemVideo The famous traffic light. Thanks to @drclairemurray for the details. pic.twitter.com/L9buForlgz— Franziska Emmerling (@FranEmmerling) November 12, 2018
Let's kick off #RealTimeChem week 2018 with magnificent diffusion using 1 NaOH pellet in water & a few drops of phenolphthalein #Chem4Life #ChemVideo pic.twitter.com/JIK7WlFqqS— Andres Tretiakov (@Andrestrujado) November 12, 2018
Who said that only experimentalist have fun? When you are working in #compchem, the world is your laboratory! You can search the inspiration to model reactive intermediates everywhere, from ⛰️ to 🏖️, never forgetting some 🍻!#RealTimeChem #Chem4Life @ICIQchem @Perez_Temprano pic.twitter.com/H89IClDfbm— Jesus San José (@JSanjor) November 13, 2018
Some nice #CompChem from Martina, repping St Andrews while doing some DFT! #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life pic.twitter.com/dWt7QeFhHa— EZC Group (@ezc_group) November 15, 2018
GCMS Forensics Lab. Students identified chemicals on $1 bills, including glycerol, lipids, steroids, & illicit drugs! 2 of 9 $1 bills show traces of cocaine, while 5 of 9 $1 bills showed methamphetamine. #GWU #Chemistry 4123 #AnalyticalChem #ChemEd #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life pic.twitter.com/MeIC9Gswbp— Erin Rod (@erin_rod_phd) November 13, 2018
Today we're looking through the mass spec shaped window #AnalyticalChem #Chem4Life #RealTimeChem pic.twitter.com/LHFeB7wICX— Adam Gunn (@drapgunn) November 14, 2018
Our newest @CRITICAT_CDT PhD student Megan began her biocatalysis training rotation on Monday, studying the utilisation of Crithidia's fatty acid and lipid metabolism to make valuable products - good luck Megan! #BioChem #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life pic.twitter.com/mhFSatW0mW— EZC Group (@ezc_group) November 17, 2018
Always nice having colourful solutions in the lab :D #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life #Biochem @RealTimeChem pic.twitter.com/ebYT9pSDEe— Sahil Lala (@Sahil_Lala) November 17, 2018
Rainbow flames by @PHoare1963 as part of his colourful chemistry lecture at @followDECTC with @WRBdB#chemed #RealTimeChem pic.twitter.com/eDNBwFUyVB— Dame Elizabeth Cadbury Science Department (@DECSScience) November 14, 2018
#RealTimeChem #ChemEd Teaching Lewis structures and formula writing today! Kids loved the Ionic Dating game and showed good understanding afterward on their exit tickets! pic.twitter.com/kotIJjPjRl— Nancy Schunke (@NancySchunke) November 12, 2018
so sorry I have not had time to #RealTimeChemWeek too busy studying #RealTimeChem #Chem4Life pic.twitter.com/1d6cgs2rmE— Renée Webster (@reneewebs) November 15, 2018
For #RealTimeChem week, here’s a #chemselfie of @CM_Hedge and I! We do different types of chemistry @UofCalifornia with lots of enthusiasm! #Chem4Life pic.twitter.com/ucqucXh7JM— Addison Desnoyer (@ANDesnoyer) November 14, 2018
