Awards

2022 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications

by Alexandra A. Taylor
December 3, 2021
A collage of headshots of 10 members of the CAS Future Leaders class of 2020.
Credit: CAS/C&EN
Members of 2020 class of CAS Future Leaders (from top left): Monica L. Ohnsorg, Nicholas Orchanian, Ekundayo Stephen Samuel, Fun Man Fung, Rosa Vásquez, Parinaz Fathi, Nadja A. Simeth, Mohit Saraf, Carol Hua, and Pamela Johnson.

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is accepting applications for its 2022 CAS Future Leaders program. The program will be held Aug. 15–20 in Columbus, Ohio. Participants will also attend the ACS Fall 2022 meeting in Chicago, to be held Aug. 20–25. The program provides early-career scientists with leadership training, plus opportunities to network and learn from industry thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and communicators. Applications will be accepted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 16. Visit cas.org/futureleaders for more information and to apply.

Here are some reflections from past program participants:

“For a group of young scientists, strangers to one another, working in such diverse areas of chemical sciences, we connected on a level that no one had ever expected.”—Felicia Lim, postdoc, McGill University, CAS Future Leader 2018

“The CAS Future Leaders program not only changed my life, it also paved the way for so many more good things.”—Magaret Sivapragasam, lecturer, Quest International University Perak, CAS Future Leader 2017

“I have always enjoyed visiting companies and experiencing what they do behind the scenes to make things possible. What I appreciate the most about visiting the Columbus office is how transparent its staff are in sharing about their work, thoughts, and future directions of the company.”—Andy Tay, professor, National University of Singapore, CAS Future Leader 2017

“Being part of the Future Leaders transforms your life. You never forget the moment you get that email from CAS. But more importantly, you never forget the people you meet during the program.”—Fernando Gomollón Bel, press and communications coordinator, Graphene Flagship, CAS Future Leader 2014

“There is a good camaraderie among the CAS Future Leaders, and we are global. Joining this cohort helped me realize that I could also be worldly in my career.”—Ben Naman, professor, Ningbo University, CAS Future Leader 2014.

