2023 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is accepting applications for its 2023 CAS Future Leaders program. The program will be held Aug. 7–12 in Columbus, Ohio. Participants will also attend the ACS Fall 2023 meeting in San Francisco, to be held Aug. 13–17. The program provides early-career scientists with leadership training, plus opportunities to network and learn from industry thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and communicators. Applications are being accepted from Dec. 1 until Jan. 29. Visit cas.org/futureleaders for more information and to apply.
Here are some reflections from past program participants on Twitter:
Traveling for a thousand mile across the ocean with a thousand thought jumping across my mind!— Salma Ahmed (@Salma_E_Ahmed) August 25, 2022
The lessons learnt, friendships forged, & memories created these past two weeks 've left me utterly humbled & forever grateful!
It's not goodbye, but c you next time, #CASFutureLeaders! pic.twitter.com/AeBA3B6aCs
Last week, as part of the #CASFutureLeaders program, I participated in the #ACSFall2022 in Chicago! My first international conference that was not held online. Thank you @CASChemistry and @AmerChemSociety for these amazing last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/WA9AcMwVXU— Helena Mannochio Russo (@helenamrusso2) August 29, 2022
Back home after two unforgettable weeks with #CASFutureLeaders! We spent a week in Columbus where we visited @CASChemistry, learnt about the one and only @SciFinder, and— Julio Terra (@_julioterra) August 26, 2022
developed our SciComm and coaching skills! We then headed all together to #ACSFall2022 in Chicago 1/2 pic.twitter.com/V5BJNLUVVY
These two weeks have been one of the best experience in my career so far!— Gabriele Laudadio (@g_laudadio) August 25, 2022
I met so many talented individuals, I visited the @CASChemistry facility, learned a lot about soft skills development and sci comm. 1/3#CASFutureLeaders#RealTimeChem pic.twitter.com/ZHTID4DdEh
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter