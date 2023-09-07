2024 ACS National Award winners announced

The following are the recipients of the national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2024. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholars, recipients will be honored at the award ceremony Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in conjunction with ACS Spring 2024 in New Orleans. Nominations are being accepted for the 2025 national awards through Nov. 1, 2023. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Exams Institute: Georgios Tsaparlis, University of Ioannina

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Rohm and Haas: Tomislav Friščić, University of Birmingham, and Stefan G. Koenig and Karthik Nagapudi, Genentech

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry: Krishnan Raghavachari, Indiana University Bloomington

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science and Technology, sponsored by Aerodyne Research and the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry: Andre J. Simpson, University of Toronto

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by the ACS Corporation Associates: Mary L. “Nora” Disis, University of Washington

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry: Michelle C. Y. Chang, University of California, Berkeley

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany): Viresh H. Rawal, University of Chicago

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals: Stephen A. Koch, Stony Brook University

ACS Award for Encouraging Underrepresented and Economically Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation: Scott T. Wills, Dow

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation: Elsa Reichmanis, Lehigh University

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement: Rachel Narehood Austin, Barnard College

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by the ACS Corporation Associates: Catherine A. Bothof, Jonathan F. Hester, Jerald Rasmussen, and John J. Schmidt, 3M, and Angelines Castro Forero, Sartorius Stedim Biotech

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry: Joseph Wang, University of California San Diego

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical: Frank S. Bates, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma: Ronald E. Majors, ChromPrep

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive: Robert D. Tilton, Carnegie Mellon University

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry: Carlos A. Martinez, Pfizer

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany): Frank Neese, Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by Dow: Louise A. Berben, University of California, Davis

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil: Eugenia Kumacheva, University of Toronto

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation: Jarad A. Mason, Harvard University

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble: Hedi Mattoussi, Florida State University

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont: Simon C. Weston, ExxonMobil Research and Engineering

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS: V. Michael Mautino, retired (Covestro)

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Alfred R. Bader and Isabel Bader: Christopher J. Chang, University of California, Berkeley

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by Dow: David Parrillo, Dow

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Ronald Breslow and others: Muthiah “Mano” Manoharan, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, supported by an endowed fund established by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and others: William A. Nugent, Ohio State University

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, sponsored by Gilead Sciences, Yvonne Connolly Martin: retired (Abbott Laboratories)

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, supported by an endowed fund established by the Journal of Chemical Education and the Chemical Education Xchange: Laura J. Trout, Lancaster Country Day School

Arthur C. Cope Award, supported by an endowed fund established by Arthur C. Cope: William L. Jorgensen, Yale University

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award, supported by an endowed fund established by Arthur C. Cope: Michelle Arkin, University of California, San Francisco; Philip E. Dawson, Scripps Research; Dennis G. Hall, University of Alberta; Ohyun Kwon, University of California, Los Angeles; Tristan H. Lambert, Cornell University; Thomas Lectka, Johns Hopkins University; Mark D. Levin, University of Chicago; Song Lin, Cornell University; Armido Studer, University of Münster; and Uttam Krishan Tambar, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, supported by an endowed fund established by Pfizer: Guangbin Dong, University of Chicago

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by F. Albert Cotton: Suzanne C. Bart, Purdue University

Frank H. Field and Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters: Joseph A. Loo, University of California, Los Angeles

Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal, supported by an endowed fund established by Francis P. Garvan and the Olin Corporation Charitable Trust: Donna M. Huryn, University of Pittsburgh and University of Pennsylvania

James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS: Christopher M. Reddy, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, supported by an endowed fund established by Harry Gray and others: V. Sara Thoi, Johns Hopkins University

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan Flavors: John Louis Wood, Baylor University

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, supported by an endowed fund established by Kathryn C. Hach: Cato T. Laurencin, University of Connecticut

M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by M. Frederick Hawthorne, Diana Hawthorne, the University of California, Los Angeles, and others: Holger Braunschweig, Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories: Paramjit S. Arora, New York University

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry, sponsored by Dow: Herbert W. Roesky, University of Göttingen

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Physics and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry: David N. Beratan, Duke University

Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Josef Michl: James K. McCusker, Michigan State University

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research and Engineering: Rakesh Agrawal, Purdue University

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor: Melissa Lucero (student), National Cancer Institute, and Jefferson Chan (preceptor), University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Northeastern Section: David Crich, University of Georgia

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the Morris S. Smith Foundation and Dow: Umit S. Ozkan, Ohio State University

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Chemical Education and the Board of Publications that supports the Journal of Chemical Education and Chemical Education Xchange: Donald J. Wink, University of Illinois Chicago

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS: Carolyn Bertozzi, Stanford University

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology: Kenneth L. Nash, Washington State University

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, supported by an endowed fund established by Gabor A. Somorjai and Judith K. Somorjai: Charles T. Campbell, University of Washington

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Energy and Fuels: Prashant V. Kamat, University of Notre Dame

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry and friends and colleagues of E. Bright Wilson: Warren S. Warren, Duke University

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science and Technology, supported by an endowed fund established by Newport: Anne L’Huillier, Lund University