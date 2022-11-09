Advertisement

Awards

ACS and FLAQ present the 2022 Latin American Women in Chemistry awards

Honorees will be recognized during the 35th Latin American Chemistry Congress

by Alexandra A. Taylor
November 9, 2022
Three women scientists from Latin America have been recognized with 2022 Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards.

Mónica Lizeth Chávez González.
Credit: Courtesy of Mónica Lizeth Chávez González
Mónica Lizeth Chávez González

The winners are Mónica Lizeth Chávez González, a professor at the Autonomous University of Coahuila; Elena Stashenko, a professor at the Industrial University of Santander; and Juliane Pereira Santos, a coatings specialist researcher at Oxiteno. Ana Paula de Carvalho Teixeira, a professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais; Lena Ruiz-Azuara, a professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico; and Marcia Cristina Khalil de Oliveira, a petroleum chemist at Petrobras, received special recognition. The winners will be honored at an event on Nov. 16 during the 35th Latin American Chemistry Congress (CLAQ).

Elena Stashenko.
Credit: Courtesy of Plinio Barraza
Elena Stashenko

The awards are designed to promote gender equality in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Latin America and to highlight the impact of diversity on scientific research in the field of chemistry. They are presented by the American Chemical Society and the Latin American Federation of Chemical Associations (FLAQ) and sponsored by the Brazilian Chemical Association, the host of CLAQ 2022; CAS, a division of ACS; and Chemical & Engineering News. Each winner receives a $2,000 cash prize, a SciFinder ID valid for 1 year, a 1-year ACS membership, an award certificate, and a free course subscription through the ACS Institute.

Juliane Pereira Santos.
Credit: Courtesy of Juliane Pereira Santos
Juliane Pereira Santos

“The Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards have a positive impact on the young scientific women working in our countries,” says Harold Duban Ardila Barrantes, a professor at the National University of Colombia and president of FLAQ. “It recognizes the effort of all the women working in chemical sciences in Latin America.”

“I’m proud to celebrate these six amazing scientists for their contributions to the chemical sciences and for advancing research in the Latin American region,” says Bibiana Campos Seijo, editor in chief of C&EN. “These women have been working to solve some of the most pressing problems the world faces, and while doing that they have continued to inspire and serve as role models for the next generation of scientists. I’m impressed by the level of talent that these awards, which are only on their second edition, are honoring throughout the continent.”

Chávez González is the winner in the Emerging Leader in Chemistry category. The award recognizes the achievements of an outstanding young chemical scientist or entrepreneur younger than age 45 or no more than 10 years removed from earning a PhD. Chávez González develops bioprocesses for the recovery of agro-industrial byproducts.

Stashenko is the winner in the Academic Leader category. The award recognizes an established academic who has made an important contribution with a global and societal impact on scientific research in chemistry or a related science. Stashenko uses analytical chemistry techniques such as chromatography and mass spectrometry to study essential oils and natural products.

Pereira Santos is the winner in the Industry Leader category. The award recognizes an individual working in the chemical industry whose research and creative innovations have led to discoveries that contributed to commercial success and to the good of the community and society. Pereira Santos works on coalescents for the formation of latex films, tensoactives for emulsion polymerization, and resin emulsification.

The awards are held every 2 years alongside the CLAQ conference. Nominations for the third edition of the awards will begin in June 2024.

Please send announcements of awards to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Nov. 16, 2022, to correct the edition of the awards. Nominations will open this summer for the third, not second, edition.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

