Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

ACS and SBQ present the 2022 Brazilian Women in Chemistry awards

Honorees will be recognized during the Brazilian Chemical Society meeting in June

by Bibiana Campos-Seijo
May 19, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The American Chemical Society and Brazilian Chemical Society (SBQ) have awarded the 2022 Brazilian Women in Chemistry award to three women scientists in Brazil: Ohara Augusto of University of São Paulo, Thais Guaratini of Lychnoflora, and Carolina Horta Andrade of the Federal University of Goiás.

The awards are sponsored by C&EN and CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, with support from SBQ and ACS (ACS publishes C&EN). Their aim is to promote gender equality in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in Brazil and to advance understanding of the impact of diversity on scientific research and the field of chemistry.

“Each year the Brazilian Women in Chemistry award is further growing in importance,” says SBQ president Romeu C. Rocha Filho. “The quality of the candidates in the three categories has been exceptionally high, making the work of the selection committees very hard. At SBQ we are delighted to honor the achievements of the 2022 winners,” he adds.

Ohara Augusto.
Credit: Cecília Bastos (Reitoria USP)
Ohara Augusto

“In 2022 the Brazilian Women in Chemistry awards turns five and I’m delighted to see another outstanding trio of scientists being recognized by SBQ and ACS,“ says Bibiana Campos Seijo, editor in chief of C&EN and vice president of the C&EN Media Group. “Brazil is a country with a rich cultural diversity and enormous scientific talent. Let’s take this opportunity to celebrate its scientific capital as it deserves.”

Denise Ferreira, the CAS country manager for Brazil, adds “It is an honor to recognize these talented women and to watch the growing interest of the community year after year for the award. We know Brazil has highly qualified female professionals and are delighted to acknowledge their contribution to Science.”

Augusto is the winner in the Leadership in Academia category. This award “recognizes an established academic who has made an important contribution with a global and societal impact on scientific research in chemistry or a related science.” She is being honored for her important contributions to our understanding of the role of free radicals and oxidizing agents in biology.

Thais Guaratini.
Credit: Courtesy of Thais Guaratini
Thais Guaratini

Guaratini is the winner in the Leadership in Industry category. This award “recognizes an individual working in the chemical industry whose research and creative innovations have led to discoveries that contributed to commercial success and to the good of the community and society.” Guaratini is the founder of Lychnoflora, a spin-off of the University of São Paulo that offers R&D services to organizations in sectors as diverse as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and more.

Carolina Horta Andrade.
Credit: Cristiano Borges
Carolina Horta Andrade

Horta Andrade is the winner in the Emerging Leader category. This award “recognizes the achievements of an outstanding young chemical scientist or entrepreneur. This exceptional scientist will be younger than 40 years old and no more than 10 years removed from earning a PhD.” Her work focuses on the application of computational technologies and artificial intelligence to the discovery of new drug candidates for neglected diseases and emerging viruses.

Each winner will receive a $2,000 cash award, a SciFinder ID valid for 1 year, free ACS membership for 1 year, free access to one course by the ACS Institute, and an award certificate and trophy. The winners will be honored at an event on June 2 held alongside SBQ’s annual meeting.

For more information, visit the award homepage. Nominations for the 2023 awards will open in the spring.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE