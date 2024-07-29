ACS names 2024 fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 37 members as ACS fellows for 2024. These members have displayed a certain level of outstanding contribution to science or the profession as well as service to ACS.
The fellows program was unanimously approved in a vote by the ACS Board of Directors in their December 2008 meeting, and the first group of fellows was announced in 2009. Fellows are recognized at a special awards ceremony, which this year will be held at ACS Fall 2024 in Denver.
More information on the 2024 fellows, past fellows, and nominations for the 2025 year can be found at www.acs.org/funding/awards/acs-fellows. Next year’s nominations open Feb. 1, 2025. The following are the names and affiliations of the 2024 ACS fellows:
This article was updated on Aug. 19, 2024, to correct Susan M. Schelble’s affiliation. It is the University of Colorado Denver, not the Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Christine M. Aikens
Kansas State University
Gerard Baillely
Procter & Gamble
David B. Berkowitz
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Mirlinda Biba
Merck & Co.
Charles Joseph Brumlik
Nanobiz
Neal D. Byington
ACS California Section
Julia Chan
Baylor University
John M. Clark
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Cathleen Marie Crudden
Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario
Yanli Feng
Dow
Chad M. Friesen
Trinity Western University
Benjamin Garcia
Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
Matthew Grandbois
AirJoule
Richard A. Gross
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Jennifer Ann Hollingsworth
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Dominik Konkolewicz
Miami University
Sunghee Lee
Iona University
Adriane G. Ludwick
Tuskegee University
Angel A. Martí
Rice University
Thomas Mathew
University of Southern California
Emily C. McLaughlin
Bard College
Shelley D. Minteer
University of Utah
Richard Samuel Moog
Franklin and Marshall College
Luke B. Roberson
NASA
Kabrena Rodda
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Varnika Roy
GSK
Kazuo Sakurai
University of Kitakyushu
Susan M. Schelble
University of Colorado Denver
Chuanbing Tang
University of South Carolina
Nicolay V. Tsarevsky
Southern Methodist University
James C. Tung
Lacamas Laboratories
Keith Vitense
Cameron University
David Ransom Williams
Indiana University
Zakiya S. Wilson-Kennedy
Louisiana State University
Robert C. Wingfield, Jr.
Fisk University
Martin T. Zanni
University of Wisconsin–Madison
Peter Zarras
Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.
