Awards

Announcing a new national award named after organic chemist David A. Evans

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
July 3, 2023
David A. Evans.
Credit: Courtesy of Sally Evans
David A. Evans

The American Chemical Society National Awards program is launching a new award for 2025: the David A. Evans Award for the Advancement and Education of Organic Synthesis.

Nominees must have achieved exceptional accomplishments in organic synthesis and demonstrated a commitment to the organic chemistry education of undergraduates and graduate students. Their terminal degree must have been earned more than 15 years ago.

Awardees will receive a certificate and $5,000. Additionally, up to $2,500 will be reimbursed for travel expenses to the meeting at which the award will be presented.

The award honors David A. Evans who was the Abbott and James Lawrence Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at Harvard University and a prominent figure in organic chemistry. He died on April 29, 2022.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on July 5, 2023, to correct the award title. The award name is the "David A. Evans Award for the Advancement and Education of Organic Synthesis," not the "David A. Evans Award for Organic Synthesis Advancement and Education."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

