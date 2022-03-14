Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Awards

CAS names its 2022 Future Leaders

Awardees will attend a weeklong program in Columbus in August

by Alexandra A. Taylor
March 14, 2022
Most Popular in People

A graphic reads, "CAS Future Leaders: Congratulations Class of 2022. Your future starts here."
Credit: CAS

Twenty-nine early-career scientists from 10 countries have been selected to be part of the 2022 class of CAS Future Leaders. The class will participate in a weeklong program at CAS headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 15–20.

The program, organized by CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, aims to expand the professional networks of up-and-coming PhD students and postdoctoral researchers from around the world who are shaping the future of scientific information and innovation.

Awardees will collaborate on new initiatives to support the scientific community, exchange ideas about the role of information within the research process, and hear from industry and academic leaders about the role of science in the global economy, academia, and the media. Participants will also attend the ACS Fall 2022 in Chicago in August.

The 2022 CAS Future Leaders are Salma Ahmed, University of Queensland; Ernest Awoonor-Williams, Novartis Institute for BioMedical Research; Progna Banerjee, Argonne National Laboratory; Magda Helena Barecka, Cambridge Centre for Advanced Research and Education in Singapore; Laura Bickerton, University of Oxford; Kurtis Carsch, University of California, Berkeley; Steven Crossley, University of California, Berkeley; Jacky Deng, University of Ottawa; Silvina Analía Di Pietro, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Stanna K. Dorn, Indiana University-Bloomington; Liang Feng, Northwestern University; Ikuya Fujii, Kyoto University; Sylvia Hanna, Northwestern University; Kevin Maik Jablonka, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne; Elisabeth Kreidt, University of Manchester; Gabriele Laudadio, Scripps Research Institute; Richard Liu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Rajat Maji, Max-Planck-Institut für Kohlenforschung; Helena Mannochio Russo, São Paulo State University; Erin J. Peterson, Duke University; Aleksandra Popowich, Metropolitan Museum of Art; Dylan Sherman, University of Oxford; Jinwoo Shin, Korea University; Ruijie Darius Teo, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Julio Terra, McGill University; Olivia Harper Wilkins, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; Ashley Woolfork, University of Pennsylvania; Saigopalakrishna Yerneni, Carnegie Mellon University; and Maha Yusuf, Stanford University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

