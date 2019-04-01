ACS honors industrial teams with 2019 Heroes of Chemistry award

Four teams of industrial chemical scientists from Paratek Pharmaceuticals, DuPont, Pharmacyclics, and PPG have won the 2019 Heroes of Chemistry award, which is the American Chemical Society’s highest honor for industrial chemical scientists. The teams will be honored during the fall ACS national meeting in San Diego.
Started in 1996, the Heroes program recognizes industrial chemical scientists whose innovative work has led to the development of commercially successful products ingrained in chemistry for the benefit of humankind.
“The 2019 ACS Heroes of Chemistry have demonstrated an exceptional degree of creativity and technical achievement in developing successful commercial products that improve the lives of people worldwide,” says ACS President Bonnie A. Charpentier, adding that the advancements in pharmacology automotive coating, and printing will “benefit both patients and consumers and once again shine a spotlight on the chemical sciences as a driving force of innovation.”
The team from Paratek Pharmaceuticals is being honored for its development of the FDA-approved antibiotic drugs Nuzyra (omadacycline) and Seysara (sarecycline). Nuzyra is used to treat adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and bacterial skin infections. Seysara is used to treat moderate to severe acne.
The DuPont team developed the Cyrel EASY platform, which uses new photopolymer chemistry in flexographic printing plates that delivers high ink transfer and color saturation.
The team from Pharmacyclics, an AbbVie company, is being honored for developing Imbruvica (ibrutinib), which has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of six diseases, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma, and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia. The drug works by inhibiting a protein called Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, which plays a role in the survival and spread of malignant B cells.
Finally, the PPG team is being honored for developing the B1:B2 Compact Process, which is an automotive coating system that significantly reduces the environmental impact of the traditional automotive painting process.
