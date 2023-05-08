Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Chemists elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2023

American Chemical Society members are among those honored

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
May 8, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Logo for the National Academy of Sciences.
Credit: National Academy of Sciences

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) has elected 120 new members and 23 international members in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Election to NAS is considered one of the highest scientific honors in the US.

These additions bring the total number of active NAS members to 2,565 and the total number of international members—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the US—to 526.

Of the newly elected NAS members and international members, 16 are also members of the American Chemical Society.

The new US members are Helen Berman, Rutgers University; Catherine L. Drennan, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Miguel A. Garcia-Garibay, University of California, Los Angeles; Jeffrey Hubbell, University of Chicago; Jeffery Kelly, Scripps Research; Jeffrey R. Long, University of California, Berkeley; Nancy Makri, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Teri W. Odom, Northwestern University; Helen Piwnica-Worms, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Pamela Silver, Harvard Medical School; Richard B. Silverman, Northwestern University; Shannon S. Stahl, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Gregory Stephanopoulos, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; T. Don Tilley, University of California, Berkeley; Min Zhou; University of California, Los Angeles.

The new international member is Shankar Balasubramanian, University of Cambridge.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE