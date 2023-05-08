Chemists elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2023

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) has elected 120 new members and 23 international members in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Election to NAS is considered one of the highest scientific honors in the US.
These additions bring the total number of active NAS members to 2,565 and the total number of international members—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the US—to 526.
Of the newly elected NAS members and international members, 16 are also members of the American Chemical Society.
The new US members are Helen Berman, Rutgers University; Catherine L. Drennan, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Miguel A. Garcia-Garibay, University of California, Los Angeles; Jeffrey Hubbell, University of Chicago; Jeffery Kelly, Scripps Research; Jeffrey R. Long, University of California, Berkeley; Nancy Makri, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Teri W. Odom, Northwestern University; Helen Piwnica-Worms, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Pamela Silver, Harvard Medical School; Richard B. Silverman, Northwestern University; Shannon S. Stahl, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Gregory Stephanopoulos, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; T. Don Tilley, University of California, Berkeley; Min Zhou; University of California, Los Angeles.
The new international member is Shankar Balasubramanian, University of Cambridge.
