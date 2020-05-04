Advertisement

Awards

Chemists elected to National Academy of Sciences

Prestigious recognition honors distinguished achievements in research

by Linda Wang
May 4, 2020
This is the logo of the National Academy of Sciences.
Credit: National Academy of Sciences

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) elected 120 new members and 26 foreign associates from 14 countries in May. This brings the total active membership to 2,403 and the number of foreign associates—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the US—to 501.

Election to NAS, which is more than 150 years old, recognizes scientists and engineers for their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research and is considered one of the highest scientific honors bestowed in the US. This year, 23 of the newly elected are members of the American Chemical Society or work in areas related to the chemical sciences.

The new US members are Dafna Bar-Sagi, New York University School of Medicine; Joel D. Blum, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; John F. Brady, California Institute of Technology; Erick M. Carreira, ETH Zürich; Yifan Cheng, University of California, San Francisco; Giulia Galli, University of Chicago; Gregg A. Howe, Michigan State University; James H. Hurley, University of California, Berkeley; Christopher Jarzynski, University of Maryland, College Park; Chaitan Khosla, Stanford University; Clifford P. Kubiak, University of California, San Diego; Scott J. Miller, Yale University; Kimberly A. Prather, University of California, San Diego and Scripps Institution of Oceanography; Michael K. Rosen, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Janet L. Smith, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Samuel I. Stupp, Northwestern University; Dean F. Toste, University of California, Berkeley; Robert Tycko, National Institutes of Health; Veronica Vaida, University of Colorado, Boulder; Suzanne Walker, Harvard Medical School; and Karen L. Wooley, Texas A&M University, College Station.

The two new foreign associate members are Patrick Cramer, Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, and Lewis E. Kay, University of Toronto.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

