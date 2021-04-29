Chemists elected to the National Academy of Sciences for 2021

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) has elected 120 new members and 30 international members. This brings the total active membership to 2,461 and the number of international members—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the US—to 511.
Election to NAS, which is more than 150 years old, recognizes scientists and engineers for their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research and is considered one of the highest scientific honors bestowed in the US. More women were elected to the academy this year than in any previous year.
Of the newly elected members, 21 are also members of the American Chemical Society or work in areas related to the chemical sciences.
The new US members are Anna C. Balazs, University of Pittsburgh; Donna G. Blackmond, Scripps Research; C. Jeffrey Brinker, Sandia National Laboratories and the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque; Ta-Yuan Chang, Dartmouth College; Dean DellaPenna, Michigan State University; Elliot L. Elson, Washington University School of Medicine; Glenn H. Fredrickson, University of California, Santa Barbara; Laura Gagliardi, University of Chicago; Robert G. Griffin, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Rachel Klevit, University of Washington; Cato T. Laurencin, University of Connecticut Health Center; David R. Liu, Harvard University; Geeta J. Narlikar, University of California, San Francisco; Ralph G. Nuzzo, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Margaret A. Phillips, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Gregory H. Robinson, University of Georgia; Jonathan L. Sessler, University of Texas, Austin; Wilfred A. van der Donk, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; and Michael R. Wasielewski, Northwestern University.
The new international members are Claudia A. Felser, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids, and Odile Eisenstein, University of Montpellier.
This article was updated on May 12, 2021, to include Odile Eisenstein of the University of Montpellier as an international member of the National Academy of Sciences. The number of new NAS members who are American Chemical Society members or work in areas related to the chemical sciences was updated to 21.
