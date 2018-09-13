Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Awards

Lasker Awards honor biomedical research

Four scientists are being lauded for their contributions to basic research and human health

by Linda Wang
September 13, 2018
Four scientists have been named the recipients of the 2018 Lasker Awards from the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation in recognition of their accomplishments in basic and clinical medical research that improves human health. The prizes will be awarded during a ceremony in New York City on Sept. 21.

The awards carry an honorarium of $250,000 for each category and are shared equally among the recipients of each award. Many Lasker laureates have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.

Photo of C. David Allis.
Credit: Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation
C. David Allis

“With these awards, we honor innovative scientific thinking and years of dedicated meticulous research that expanded knowledge and improved health,” Claire Pomeroy, president of the Lasker Foundation said in a statement. “These researchers made groundbreaking discoveries, but not all at once. Their achievements came piece by piece, with each step depending upon continued funding and societal support.”

Photo of Michael Grunstein.
Credit: Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation
Michael Grunstein

C. David Allis of Rockefeller University and Michael Grunstein University of California, Los Angeles, are the recipients of the Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award for their work on understanding how gene expression is influenced by chemical modification of histone proteins.

Photo of John Glen.
Credit: Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation
John Glen

John B. Glen, who is retired from AstraZeneca, will receive the Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award for his discovery and development of the propofol, a widely used anesthetic that acts quickly and has few side effects. He also developed technology enabling target-controlled infusion for propofol, allowing for it to be delivered for prolong periods of time.

Photo of Joan Argentsinger.
Credit: Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation
Joan Argentsinger Steitz

Joan Argetsinger Steitz of Yale University will receive the Lasker-Koshland Special Achievement Award in Medical Science for her pioneering discoveries in RNA biology, mentoring of budding scientists, and passionate support of women in science.

