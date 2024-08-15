Nominations now open for 2025 Dreyfus Prize

The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation has announced the topic of the 2025 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences: electrochemical processes. The prize, which is given every 2 years. recognizes a scientist whose work has significantly advanced their field. The award comprises $250,000, a medal, and a certificate. The award ceremony will be held next year at the winning researcher’s home institution and feature a lecture by the winner. The work is typically recognized with a symposium at the following year’s Spring ACS meeting. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 5, 2024. For more information, visit dreyfus.org/dreyfus-prize/.
