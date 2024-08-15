Advertisement

Awards

Nominations now open for 2025 Dreyfus Prize

The topic of the 2025 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences will be electrochemical processes

by Fionna Samuels
August 15, 2024
A golden medal featuring two men looking straight ahead, one bespectacled, resting his chin on his loose fist. The other man simply smiles. The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation Inc. is printed along the edge of the medal.
Credit: The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Inc.
The medal awarded to Dreyfus prize winners.

The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation has announced the topic of the 2025 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences: electrochemical processes. The prize, which is given every 2 years. recognizes a scientist whose work has significantly advanced their field. The award comprises $250,000, a medal, and a certificate. The award ceremony will be held next year at the winning researcher’s home institution and feature a lecture by the winner. The work is typically recognized with a symposium at the following year’s Spring ACS meeting. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 5, 2024. For more information, visit dreyfus.org/dreyfus-prize/.

