The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Awards

Ruth Woodall wins Parsons Award

Award recognizes high school chemistry teacher’s lifetime of public service

by Linda Wang
July 15, 2020
Photo of Ruth Woodall.
Credit: Courtesy of Ruth Woodall
Ruth Woodall

Ruth Woodall is the recipient of the 2021 Charles Lathrop Parsons Award by the ACS Board of Directors. The award recognizes outstanding public service by a member of the society.

“Ruth has devoted her life to service to science and to improving lives through science,” says E. Ann Nalley, a professor of chemistry at Cameron University, who has worked closely with Woodall over the years. “I can think of no one who is better qualified for this award.”

“Ruth is an exceptional educator who is passionate about connecting chemistry to real world issues,” says Judith M. Iriarte Gross, professor of chemistry at Middle Tennessee State University. “She realizes that STEM education is of utmost importance for the future of our state and country and shares her concerns with local, state, and national government officials. She is an amazing volunteer who gives back to her community, to STEM, chemical education, and to the ACS.”

Woodall says it’s an honor to receive the award, but notes that she has never been one to seek recognition for her work. “I do it because I love what I do,” she says.

A retired high school chemistry teacher, Woodall has always considered herself to be a public servant. “I started early thinking about ways that I can reach the public,” she says. Today, Woodall serves as executive director and founder of the nonprofit Tennessee Scholars, a workforce development program that supports high school students.

Her contributions to public service include serving on the ACS Committee on Public Relations and Communications, the Committee on Community Outreach, and the Women Chemists Committee. She has served as chair of National Chemistry Week since 1994 and as a Chemists Celebrate Earth Week coordinator for more than 10 years. She has been a volunteer on public outreach for ACS for 26 years. And she has been an ACS tour speaker, speaking about education and public relations.

In addition, Woodall has been an active member of the ACS Nashville Section since the early 1990s. As chair of her local section Government Action Committee, she helps ACS members set up meetings with their state representatives.

Woodall earned a BS in chemistry from Union University and received a Masters in Science from Memphis State University.

Woodall says she has gotten more from her involvement with ACS than she has given. “I encourage every member to get involved,” she says. “If you’re not active in some way, either in your local section or in the American Chemical Society, you’re not getting the full benefit of your membership.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

