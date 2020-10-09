Steven McKnight wins Welch Award

“Steve McKnight has done creative and breakthrough science for decades,” said Peter B. Dervan, chair of the Welch Foundation Scientific Advisory Board, in a statement. “Throughout his 45-year career, he has used molecular, biochemical and biophysical methods to study regulatory pathways. These findings provided the initial conceptual framework for understanding how combinatorial models of DNA regulatory proteins generate the complex patterns of gene expression required for growth and development.”According to the award citation, McKnight is being honored “for his original contributions that identified the regulatory regions of eukaryotic genes, gene specific transcription factors, and the role of low complexity sequences in proteins that form functional and reversible aggregates in phase-separated hydrogels.”McKnight says that receiving the award was “a huge surprise.” He credits the Welch Foundation for the many advances that have come out of the biochemistry department at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center over the more than two decades that he served as chair of the department. “If not for their support, we would never have been able to make the chemical inhibitor of the HIF2a transcription factor that is now helping patients suffering from kidney cancer,” McKnight says.