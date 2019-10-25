Advertisement

Awards

Welch Award in Chemistry to Paul Alivisatos and Charles Lieber

Half-million dollar award honors pioneers in the field of nanoscience

by Linda Wang
October 25, 2019
Photo of Charles Lieber, Carin Barth, and Paul Alivisatos.
Credit: Courtesy of The Welch Foundation
Charles Lieber (from left); Carin Barth, chair of the Welch Foundation Board of Directors; and Paul Alivisatos, during the awards ceremony.

Paul Alivisatos of the University of California, Berkeley, and Charles M. Lieber of Harvard University are the winners of the 2019 Robert A. Welch Award in Chemistry, presented by the Welch Foundation. The $500,000 award recognizes chemical research contributions that benefit humankind.

“Drs. Alivisatos and Lieber both show extraordinary scientific breadth in their work,” said Peter B. Dervan, chair of the Welch Foundation Scientific Advisory Board. “We are proud to honor them for their remarkable accomplishments and leadership.”

Alivisatos, who is executive vice chancellor and provost of the University of California, Berkeley, and Samsung Distinguished Professor of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, is a pioneer in quantum dot technology as well as the fabrication of nanocrystals. His work has led to the widespread use of nanocrystals in everything from medical diagnostics to the latest generation of television displays. He is currently studying new renewable energy applications of nanocrystals.

Lieber, who is the Joshua and Beth Friedman University Professor and chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University, is a pioneer in the development of nanowires. His work has led to significant advances in nanoelectronics and computing. He has also developed bio-nanoelectronic sensors for the early detection of diseases.

“I would like to express my sincerest thanks to my graduate student and postdoctoral colleagues, past and current, who together worked and shared in the excitement of the scientific discoveries now being recognized by the Welch Foundation,” says Lieber.

“This award recognizes that my many coworkers and I have contributed significantly to the development of nanocrystals as a major building block of both nanoscience and modern materials chemistry,” says Alivisatos. “I am honored share this award with Charlie Lieber. Our careers have intersected in wonderful, productive, and supportive ways.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

