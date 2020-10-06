Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nobel Prize

3 researchers win the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries related to the darkest secrets of the universe

Award recognizes Roger Penrose’s work on black hole formation and relativity and Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez's discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy

by Mitch Jacoby
October 6, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel, and Andrea Ghez.
Credit: Oxford Mathematics; Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics; Christopher Dibble
Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel, and Andrea Ghez.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to three researchers—Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel, and Andrea Ghez—for work leading to the discovery of black holes, regions in space imbued with such intense gravity that even light cannot escape from them. The discovery profoundly changed scientists’ understanding of the physical structure of galaxies such as the Milky Way.

In work dating back to the 1960s, Penrose, based at the University of Oxford, developed mathematical tools that proved that black holes are directly predicted by Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Until then, they were considered mathematical curiosities, and even Einstein didn’t believe they really existed.

Genzel, who holds positions at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics and at the University of California, Berkeley, and Ghez of the University of California, Los Angeles, each headed research groups in the 1990s that trained their telescopes on stars at the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way. By painstakingly analyzing the movements of these distant stars, the teams determined that the stars were orbiting an extremely massive invisible object, thereby providing experimental evidence—albeit indirect evidence—of the existence of black holes.

This image shows an unusually bright X-ray flare observed in 2013 from the supermassive object at the center of the Milky Way.
Credit: NASA
This image shows an unusually bright X-ray flare observed in 2013 from the supermassive object at the center of the Milky Way.

Since then, several other research advances, including the detection of gravitational waves in 2015, have added further experimental evidence for the existence of these supermassive celestial objects.

“Black holes are gravity at its most powerful, so they test our knowledge of gravity to its limits,” says Andrew Liddle, an astrophysicist at the University of Lisbon. Originally, black holes were mainly considered theoretical phenomena, Liddle explains. “It was Roger Penrose’s pioneering work that showed that they should also exist in reality, all around us in the universe. Indeed, his work made their reality seem almost inevitable.” Liddle adds that “the stunning results” of Genzel, Ghez, and their teams “showed that they really are there, our own Milky Way hosting a splendid supermassive black hole with a mass of over one million suns.”

Speaking by phone at the Nobel press conference, Ghez remarked that “we have no idea what’s inside a black hole. That’s what makes these things such exotic objects. It’s part of the intrigue.” Noting that she was just the fourth woman to become a Physics Nobel Laureate, Ghez said “I hope I can inspire other young women [to go] into the field. If you are passionate about science, there is so much that can be done.”

Half of the roughly $1.1 million prize money will go to Penrose. The other half will be shared by Genzel and Ghez. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual Nobel Prize ceremony, typically scheduled for December in Stockholm, will be replaced with a virtual event.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE