Achim Müller, 86, of Detmold, Germany, died Feb. 28, 2024.
“Achim is well known for his contributions to nanochemistry. His research focused on the synthesis, characterization, and interactions of structurally well-defined, porous, spherical metal-oxide-based nanocapsules and their applications. Achim is particularly known for his work on molybdenum clusters, including the wheel-shaped Mo154 cluster known as the Bielefeld Ferris wheel. Among many other honors, Achim received the Elhuyar-Goldschmidt Award from the Spanish Royal Society of Chemistry in 2005, the Alfred Stock Memorial Prize from the German Chemical Society in 2000, and the Wilhelm Manchot Research Professorship from the Technical University of Munich in 2006.”—Vera Koester, former student
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Bielefeld University
Education: PhD, experimental thermochemistry, 1965, and Dr. Habil., 1967, Georg August University of Göttingen
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter