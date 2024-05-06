Arnold Rheingold, 83, of Carlsbad, California, died March 3, 2024.
“Arnie’s mantra throughout life, in words and deeds, was that the best-lived life was one of diligence and dedication to meaningful ideas and projects. In his spare time, Arnie took up hobbies with gusto and, over the years, was an avid photographer, private pilot, and collector of classical music. In 2014, he bought an avocado grove and took up managing the farm with the same passion he brought to his scientific work. He will always be remembered for his enduring thoughtfulness and generosity toward his family, particularly his unceasing efforts to spark scientific curiosity in his children and grandchildren.”—Margaret Westbury, daughter
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry and biochemistry, University of California San Diego
Education: BS, chemistry, 1962, and MS, chemistry, 1963, Case Western Reserve University; PhD, chemistry, University of Maryland, 1969
Survivors: Partner, Nancy Trowbridge; daughters, Margaret Westbury and Alison Rheingold; four grandsons; brother, Paul Rheingold. Predeceased by wife, Janice H. F. Rheingold.
