Barbara Stahly, 72, of West Lafayette, Indiana, died April 11, 2024.
“Barbara and I met as undergraduates at the University of Maryland in the early 1970s and were married in 1975. We both earned PhD degrees in organic chemistry in 1979, and we worked in the chemical industry together until she retired in 2020. This coming July 12 we would have been married 49 years. Barbara enjoyed her career in chemistry and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.”—G. Patrick Stahly, husband
Most recent title: Director, Triclinic Labs
Education: BS, chemistry, 1974, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1979, University of Maryland
Survivors: Husband, G. Patrick Stahly; sons, Christopher Stahly and Brian Stahly; one granddaughter; sisters, Catherine Van Allen and Nancy Clack
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
