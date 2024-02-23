Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

David M. Hercules

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
February 23, 2024
David M. Hercules.
Credit: Courtesy of the Hercules family
David M. Hercules

David M. Hercules, 91, of Nashville, Tennessee, died Jan. 20, 2024.

“The impact and significance of Dave on the fields of analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy are immeasurable, particularly in the areas of X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and mass spectrometry. Dave mentored more than 130 graduate students and postdocs during his career. He had more than 500 publications with almost 17,000 citations, and he held several patents. His many prestigious awards include, among others, the 1986 American Chemical Society Award in Analytical Chemistry, the 1993 ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, the 1996 Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award from the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh, and the 1997 Pittsburgh Award from the ACS Pittsburgh Section.”—Brian Strohmeier, former graduate student

Most recent title: Centennial Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, Vanderbilt University

Education: BS, chemistry, Juniata College, 1954; PhD, analytical chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1957

Survivors: Wife, Shirley H. Hercules; children, Sherri K. Sokolovich and Kevin M. Hercules; four grandchildren

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

CORRECTION:

This article was updated on Feb. 29, 2024, to correct the name in the headline. It is David M. Hercules, not David M. Hercule

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

