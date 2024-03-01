Edward Kresge, 88, of Solebury, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 30, 2023.
“Ed was an exemplary industrial scientist. His discoveries in elastomers led to significant improvements in tires and other automotive components, including lube oil modifiers. He published the underlying science widely. For these efforts, Ed was awarded both the Charles Goodyear Medal and the Thomas Midgley Award. His longtime service to the American Chemical Society included serving as a member of the Committee for Professional Training and councilor for the Rubber Division. Ed was also a valued mentor for younger scientists at ExxonMobil. He modeled core principles for industrial research: integrity, first-class science and engineering, and a focus on projects that would have a positive impact on society.”—David Lohse, colleague and friend
Most recent title: Chief polymer scientist, ExxonMobil Chemical
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Tampa, 1957; PhD, chemistry, University of Florida, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Dolores Kresge; children, John E. Kresge and Susan E. Kresge
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter