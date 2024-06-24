Evelyn Nevel, 89, of Westlake, Ohio, died May 22, 2024.
“Evelyn made history as the first Black female analytical research chemist for Lubrizol, where she dedicated 28 years of her career. She was also deeply involved in her community. She served as a deacon at Wickliffe Presbyterian Church and sat on several boards, including the Wickliffe Outlook Club, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, Lake County Branch of the NAACP, and City of Wickliffe Parks and Recreation Commission. She also served as secretary and vice chair of the Cleveland Local Section of the American Chemical Society.”—Elise Malecki, coworker and friend
Most recent title: Analytical research chemist, Lubrizol
Education: BS, chemistry, Lake Erie College
Survivors: Son, Alan K. Nevel; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style.
