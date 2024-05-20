George Knarr, 87, of Westlake Village, California, died Dec. 13, 2023.
“George began his engineering career with Esso Research and Engineering in 1957 at Bayway Refinery in New Jersey. He also worked on the Exxon nuclear project team for 10 years in the San Francisco Bay Area. George retired in 1996 after a 39-year career with Esso, Exxon, and ExxonMobil, which included assignments primarily in Louisiana, New Jersey, Texas, and California. He also had short-term international assignments in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Libya, and Japan. George married Gayle M. Walker of Linden, New Jersey, in 1959. They had three sons together. The couple recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.”—Gayle Knarr, wife
Most recent title: Engineer and project manager, ExxonMobil
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Grove City College, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Gayle Knarr; sons, Douglas Knarr and Glenn Knarr
