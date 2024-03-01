James S. Osprey, 71, of Buxted, England, died Feb. 21, 2023.
“Jim started his career as a designer of analytical instrumentation and later worked as designer of process sampling systems incorporating analytical instrumentation. He served with the British Standards Institution, the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization, and the International Electrotechnical Commission, where he represented both the UK and Canada as a technical expert for standards development for the explosion protection of electrical equipment in hazardous locations. Jim was also the Canadian manufacturing representative for CSA Group. In his memory, Novatech Analytical Solutions has set up an annual student scholarship that will first be awarded in 2024.”—Irene Osprey, wife
Most recent title: Technical director, Novatech Analytical Solutions
Education: BSc, mathematics, physics, astronomy, and geology, University of Glasgow, 1972
Survivors: Wife, Irene Osprey; daughter, Louise Osprey
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style.
