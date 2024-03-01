Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

James S. Osprey

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
March 1, 2024
James S. Osprey
Credit: Courtesy of Novatech Analytical Solutions
James S. Osprey

James S. Osprey, 71, of Buxted, England, died Feb. 21, 2023.

“Jim started his career as a designer of analytical instrumentation and later worked as designer of process sampling systems incorporating analytical instrumentation. He served with the British Standards Institution, the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization, and the International Electrotechnical Commission, where he represented both the UK and Canada as a technical expert for standards development for the explosion protection of electrical equipment in hazardous locations. Jim was also the Canadian manufacturing representative for CSA Group. In his memory, Novatech Analytical Solutions has set up an annual student scholarship that will first be awarded in 2024.”—Irene Osprey, wife

Most recent title: Technical director, Novatech Analytical Solutions

Education: BSc, mathematics, physics, astronomy, and geology, University of Glasgow, 1972

Survivors: Wife, Irene Osprey; daughter, Louise Osprey

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

