Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

In Memoriam

John Monnier

July 29, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

John Monnier.
Credit: Courtesy of John Regalbuto
John Monnier

John Monnier, 76, of Columbia, South Carolina, died April 6, 2024.

“John’s study of higher olefin epoxidation began at Eastman in 1986 and culminated in discovering a catalyst that selectively epoxidizes butadiene to 3,4-epoxy-1-butene using molecular oxygen. This was the first advancement of olefin epoxidation using molecular oxygen in more than 50 years. After Eastman, in his 20 years at the University of South Carolina, John advised 22 PhD students and numerous visiting scholars, postdoctoral researchers, and undergraduate students. These mentees and his colleagues will remember John with tremendous affection as a brilliant catalytic scientist whose numerous accomplishments and accolades were always exceeded by his humility and his humanity.”—John Regalbuto, colleague

Most recent title: Professor of chemical engineering, University of South Carolina

Education: BS, chemistry, St. Ambrose University, 1970; MS, chemistry, 1972, and PhD, chemistry, 1978, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee

Survivors: Wife, Pamela Monnier; children, Susanne Cabrera, Philip Monnier, and Stephen Monnier; six grandchildren; siblings, Stephen Monnier, David Monnier, Mary Reed, LouAnn Metternich, and Nancy Halpin

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
George Lester
Obituary: John Hocking Bayless Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Robert E. “Bob” Howard

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE