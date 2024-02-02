John P. Lowe, 87, of State College, Pennsylvania, died Sept. 16, 2023.
“John was a professor of chemistry at Pennsylvania State University from 1966 to 2000, where he specialized in theoretical physical chemistry. A great teacher and mentor, he was the recipient of numerous teaching awards. He was known for helping students connect scientific ideas to concrete applications in the real world and making chemistry more tangible with live (sometimes explosive) demonstrations. His students learned how to think, not memorize. His textbook, Quantum Chemistry, now in its third edition, is widely used to this day.”—Jennifer Lowe, daughter
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Pennsylvania State University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Rochester, 1958; MA, education, Johns Hopkins University, 1959; PhD, physical chemistry, Northwestern University, 1964
Survivors: Wife, Nancy Lowe; son, Jonathan Lowe; daughter, Jennifer Lowe; two grandchildren; brothers, Doug and Kenneth Lowe; sister, Signe Colburn
