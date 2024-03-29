Joseph J. Piascinski, 85, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died Dec. 6, 2020.
“My dad came from humble beginnings but didn’t let that interfere with becoming successful in his family and career. He met my mom in kindergarten; they were married for 61 years. He often told a story of hitchhiking to get to college classes. My dad was dedicated to his family and friends. He loved learning. Over the years, he would cut out articles from Chemical & Engineering News to share latest developments. At a cardiology appointment, he shared a C&EN article about the medical benefits of Gila monster venom. His ability to read and retain information was admired—along with his quick sense of humor!”—Mary Matalon, daughter
Most recent title: Thomson Multimedia
Education: BS, chemistry, 1957, University of Delaware
Survivors: Children, Michael Piascinski, John Piascinski, Mary Matalon, and Thomas Piascinski; 10 grandchildren
