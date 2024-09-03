Joyce Y. Corey, 86, of Saint Louis died July 21, 2024.
“Joyce’s passions were her students, teaching, and research. She was known as a very tough but fair teacher, and her vocation included supporting women, especially women in chemistry. Her research involved silicon chemistry such as the isolation of trivalent silicon cations, silicon-containing heterocyclic species, transition-metal-catalyzed silicon-silicon coupling reactions, silicon- and germanium-containing metallocenes, and isomerization of fluorinated disilanes. This work is described in about 135 publications, many with undergraduate coauthors. Joyce received the University of Missouri Presidential Award for Research and Creativity, American Chemical Society Midwest and Saint Louis Section awards, and other accolades from the university for teaching and research.”—Lawrence Barton, colleague
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Missouri–St. Louis
Education: BS, chemistry, 1960, and MS, chemistry, 1961, University of North Dakota; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1964
Survivors: Brother, Philip Yagla. Predeceased by husband, Eugene R. Corey.
