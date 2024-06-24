Kalyanam Nagabhushanam, 73, of East Windsor, New Jersey, died June. 2, 2024.
“Kalyanam was a man of multitudes: a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, friend, and much more. He generously shared his wisdom, inspiring many family members to excel in chemistry and research. His love for nature fueled his explorations of state and national parks. Rising from poverty, he became an accomplished chemist, driven by a curious mind. Kalyanam’s legacy of love and knowledge continues to inspire his children to be dedicated professionals and affectionate family members.”—Karthik Kalyanam, son
Most recent title: President of R&D, Sabinsa
Education: BSc, chemistry, 1971 and MSc, chemistry, 1973, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College; PhD, chemistry, 1978, Baylor University
Survivors: Spouse, Vijayalakshmi Kalyanam; children, Karthik Kalyanam and Janani Kalyanam
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
