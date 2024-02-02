Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Kathleen N. Juneau

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
February 2, 2024
Kathleen N. Juneau.
Credit: Courtesy of Mike Froehner
Kathleen N. Juneau

Kathleen N. Juneau, 81, of Tucson, Arizona, died Aug. 24, 2023.

“Kathy was a scientist through and through. She was creative, energetic, determined, and, occasionally, a touch stubborn. She needed all that grit to pursue a career in science at a time when few women majored in STEM. She worked as a lab technician during her first pregnancy, took time to raise two children, and then returned to graduate school to get her doctorate when her youngest was 14. She had a successful career at Celanese before retiring to Arizona. When diagnosed with cancer, she immediately looked up the structure of her chemotherapeutic. Chemistry was her life.”—Kara Juneau, daughter

Most recent title: Senior staff scientist, Celanese

Education: BS, chemistry, 1963, and MS, chemistry and mathematics, 1965, University of Minnesota Twin Cities; PhD, chemistry, Colorado State University, 1991

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

CORRECTION:

This article was updated on Feb. 12, 2024, to correct the photo credit. It is courtesy of Mike Froehner, not courtesy of Kara Juneau.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

