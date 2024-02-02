Kathleen N. Juneau, 81, of Tucson, Arizona, died Aug. 24, 2023.
“Kathy was a scientist through and through. She was creative, energetic, determined, and, occasionally, a touch stubborn. She needed all that grit to pursue a career in science at a time when few women majored in STEM. She worked as a lab technician during her first pregnancy, took time to raise two children, and then returned to graduate school to get her doctorate when her youngest was 14. She had a successful career at Celanese before retiring to Arizona. When diagnosed with cancer, she immediately looked up the structure of her chemotherapeutic. Chemistry was her life.”—Kara Juneau, daughter
Most recent title: Senior staff scientist, Celanese
Education: BS, chemistry, 1963, and MS, chemistry and mathematics, 1965, University of Minnesota Twin Cities; PhD, chemistry, Colorado State University, 1991
