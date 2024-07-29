Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Leo Jackson “Jack” Malone, Jr.

July 29, 2024
Leo Jackson “Jack” Malone.
Credit: Courtesy of Malone family
Leo Jackson “Jack” Malone

Leo Jackson “Jack” Malone, Jr., 85, of Saint Louis, Missouri, died April 22, 2024.

“Jack served as the treasurer of the American Chemical Society Saint Louis Section in 1976 and its president in 1981. At Saint Louis University, he taught general chemistry and inorganic chemistry for 40 years. He was the author of the textbook Basic Concepts of Chemistry, an introduction to general chemistry, that is currently available in its ninth edition. Jack was involved in the organization of the faculty senate and was one of its early presidents. He was the associate dean and interim dean of the graduate school. He helped organize the preprofessional health office to advise and recommend pre-health students.”—Bruce Kowert, faculty colleague

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Saint Louis University

Education: BS, chemistry, 1960, and MS, chemistry, 1962, Wichita State University; PhD, chemistry, University of Michigan, 1964

Survivors: Wife, Margaret Richardson; children, Chris Malone, Mary Trudeau, Katie Mudry, and Billy Malone; 11 grandchildren

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

