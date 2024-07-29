Leo Jackson “Jack” Malone, Jr., 85, of Saint Louis, Missouri, died April 22, 2024.
“Jack served as the treasurer of the American Chemical Society Saint Louis Section in 1976 and its president in 1981. At Saint Louis University, he taught general chemistry and inorganic chemistry for 40 years. He was the author of the textbook Basic Concepts of Chemistry, an introduction to general chemistry, that is currently available in its ninth edition. Jack was involved in the organization of the faculty senate and was one of its early presidents. He was the associate dean and interim dean of the graduate school. He helped organize the preprofessional health office to advise and recommend pre-health students.”—Bruce Kowert, faculty colleague
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Saint Louis University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1960, and MS, chemistry, 1962, Wichita State University; PhD, chemistry, University of Michigan, 1964
Survivors: Wife, Margaret Richardson; children, Chris Malone, Mary Trudeau, Katie Mudry, and Billy Malone; 11 grandchildren
