Louis J. Glunz III, 93, of Wilmette, Illinois, died Jan. 6, 2024.
“In 1956, Louis founded Regis Chemical at 1200 North Wells Street, a mile north of downtown Chicago. To expand the company, in 1972, Louis moved Regis to its current location in Morton Grove, Illinois. The company was renamed Regis Technologies in 1993 to reflect its focus on contract development and chromatography for the pharmaceutical industry. Despite the ebbs and flows of the contract world, Louis stayed consistently positive and recognized his team for step growth. He was proud of having helped dozens of molecules move toward eventual approval and having given hundreds of young chemists a start in the industry.”—Louis Glunz IV, son
Most recent title: Chairman and founder, Regis Technologies
Education: BS, chemistry, Loyola University, 1951; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Notre Dame, 1954
Survivors: Children, Mary Anne Martin, Louis Glunz IV, Jeanie Sullivan, Peter Glunz, Catherine Glunz, and Megan Horton; many grandchildren. Predeceased by wife, Jean Glunz.
