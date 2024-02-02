Marianne B. Kipper, 84, of Woody Creek, Colorado, died Dec. 14, 2023.
“Born in New York City, Marianne received her undergraduate education at Chatham College and her PhD at the University of California, Berkeley, under the direction of Nobel laureate Melvin Calvin. Following her PhD on photosynthesis, she worked at the University of California, Los Angeles, first as a postdoctoral researcher and then as a research chemist for 25 years, doing X-ray crystallography. Following retirement, she had a 20-year philanthropic relationship with the American Cancer Society. She and her husband Dick traveled to every continent, and both were avid hikers. Marianne was an expert bridge player.”—Gordon W. Gribble, friend
Most recent title: Research chemist, University of California, Los Angeles
Education: BS, chemistry, Chatham College, 1961; PhD, organic chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1967
Survivors: Husband, Richard Kipper; children, John Caple and Merrimac Penman; stepson, Gregory Kipper
