Martin Katz, 96, of Menlo Park, California, died March 25, 2024.
“Martin was a renaissance man who lived five lifetimes in one extraordinary lifetime of almost 97 years. With his sharp mind and generous heart, he was curious, energetic, and passionate about everything. He adored his family and participated enthusiastically in activities and travel with them, playing tennis and skiing into his 80s. After retiring from the pharmaceutical industry, he pursued his interest in art by becoming a sculptor. His artwork has been featured in 9/11 remembrance exhibitions and installations at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills, California, among other venues.”—Hallie Normington, daughter
Most recent title: Senior vice president of research, Syntex
Education: BS, Saint John's University in New York City, 1948; MS, pharmaceutical chemistry and science education, 1948, and MA, 1951, Columbia University; PhD, pharmacy, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, 1954
Survivors: Daughters, Beth Katz Helms and Hallie Katz Normington; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; companion, Gabriele Loosen
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter