Marvin Poutsma, 86, of Lexington, Kentucky, died Oct. 11, 2023.
“Marvin was a loving husband and father, an outstanding scientist, and a dedicated mentor. In his 16 years as director of the chemistry division, he served as a role model for countless scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He was well respected in the fields of free radical and fuel chemistry, and he served as chair of Gordon Research Conferences in both areas. He was elected as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1995.”—J. C. Poutsma, son
Most recent title: Director of the Chemical and Analytical Sciences Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Education: BS, chemistry, Calvin College, 1958; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Illinois, 1962
Survivors: Children, J. C. Poutsma and Julie Guilfoil; four grandchildren
