Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Marvin Poutsma

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
February 9, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Marvin Poutsma.
Credit: Courtesy of J. C. Poutsma
Marvin Poutsma

Marvin Poutsma, 86, of Lexington, Kentucky, died Oct. 11, 2023.

“Marvin was a loving husband and father, an outstanding scientist, and a dedicated mentor. In his 16 years as director of the chemistry division, he served as a role model for countless scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He was well respected in the fields of free radical and fuel chemistry, and he served as chair of Gordon Research Conferences in both areas. He was elected as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1995.”—J. C. Poutsma, son

Most recent title: Director of the Chemical and Analytical Sciences Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Education: BS, chemistry, Calvin College, 1958; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Illinois, 1962

Survivors: Children, J. C. Poutsma and Julie Guilfoil; four grandchildren

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Dorothy L. Gabel
Obituary: Peter S. Forgione

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE