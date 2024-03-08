Michael Weeks, 30, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Aug. 20, 2023.
“Michael had a hard time finding a subject that he was passionate about, so it took him a while to stick with getting his college education. But once he discovered biology and chemistry, he was hooked. His senior project was titled ‘Exploring the Exceptional Properties and Promising Applications of Graphene Aerogels,’ and his face would light up every time he talked about his research. His life ended way too soon, and the world was deprived of a great mind and all that he could have contributed to the world of science.”—Jennie Weeks, mother
Education: BS, biochemistry, Indiana University Southeast, 2023
Survivors: Parents, Jennie Weeks and Gregory Weeks
