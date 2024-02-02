Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Mircea D. Gheorghiu

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
February 2, 2024
Mircea D. Gheorghiu.
Credit: Courtesy of Ana Racoveanu
Mircea D. Gheorghiu

Mircea D. Gheorghiu, 82, of Coppell, Texas, died Dec. 26, 2023.

“Mircea loved using computational chemistry, carbon-13-labeling studies, and nuclear magnetic resonance to reveal degenerate isomerization reactions, which he called homomerizations. His passion for research and kindhearted mentorship inspired many students to pursue chemistry careers. In 1992, he left his positions as professor of organic chemistry at the Polytechnic Institute of Bucharest and undersecretary of state for science and technology in Romania to move to the US. For 13 years, he served as director of the undergraduate chemistry laboratories at MIT, where he continued to publish original research, primarily on ketene cycloadditions. His many collaborators miss his warm friendship.”—Lawrence T. Scott, longtime collaborator and friend

Most recent title: Director of the undergraduate chemistry laboratories, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Education: MS, organic chemistry, 1964, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1975, Polytechnic Institute of Bucharest

Survivors: Wife, Ana Racoveanu; daughter, Irina S. Ljungqvist; stepdaughter, Cristiana Schiketanz; four grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

