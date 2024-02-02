Mircea D. Gheorghiu, 82, of Coppell, Texas, died Dec. 26, 2023.
“Mircea loved using computational chemistry, carbon-13-labeling studies, and nuclear magnetic resonance to reveal degenerate isomerization reactions, which he called homomerizations. His passion for research and kindhearted mentorship inspired many students to pursue chemistry careers. In 1992, he left his positions as professor of organic chemistry at the Polytechnic Institute of Bucharest and undersecretary of state for science and technology in Romania to move to the US. For 13 years, he served as director of the undergraduate chemistry laboratories at MIT, where he continued to publish original research, primarily on ketene cycloadditions. His many collaborators miss his warm friendship.”—Lawrence T. Scott, longtime collaborator and friend
Most recent title: Director of the undergraduate chemistry laboratories, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Education: MS, organic chemistry, 1964, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1975, Polytechnic Institute of Bucharest
Survivors: Wife, Ana Racoveanu; daughter, Irina S. Ljungqvist; stepdaughter, Cristiana Schiketanz; four grandchildren
