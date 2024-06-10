Mohan Khare, 81, of Menlo Park, California, died Feb. 26, 2023.
“Mohan was an Indian American scientist, entrepreneur, and lifetime member of the American Chemical Society. He met his wife, Meena, while working as a postdoctoral scholar in Carl Sagan’s lab at Cornell University on cutting-edge research in environmental chemistry to detect pollution in air, water, and soil. In 1989, Mohan founded Envirosystems, an environmental analytical testing laboratory in Maryland. He and his team provided data on organic and inorganic toxic waste for federal, state, and local governments as well as industrial clients. In 2018, Mohan retired to Menlo Park, California, to be closer to his son and family.”—Meena Khare, wife
Most recent title: Founder, Envirosystems
Education: PhD, chemistry, 1966, Banaras Hindu University
Survivors: Wife, Meena Khare; son, Rohit Khare; three granddaughters
