Peter Pingerelli, 65, of Peoria, Arizona, died Feb. 18, 2024.
“Peter worked in the biotechnology industry in research and development, in marketing, and as a consultant. His research interests were protein chemistry, functional mass spectrometry, drug discovery, and signal transduction. Peter also deeply cared about the integration of scientific research into education. He held posts at Barrow Neurological Institute, Western International University, and Grand Canyon University. Peter’s recent pedagogical research focused on the inquiry-based approach to teaching instrumental analysis. He is remembered as an incredibly kind, thoughtful, and generous person with a great sense of humor and sincere desire to help others, a gifted researcher, and a dedicated educator.”—Galyna Kufryk, colleague
Most recent title: Adjunct associate professor, Grand Canyon University
Education: BS, biology, 1982, and PhD, biophysics, 1989, Wayne State University
Survivors: Wife, Beverly Pingerelli; daughters, Kayla Pingerelli and Angela Pingerelli
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style.
