Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Peter Pingerelli

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
March 15, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Peter Pingerelli.
Credit: Courtesy of Galyna Kufryk
Peter Pingerelli

Peter Pingerelli, 65, of Peoria, Arizona, died Feb. 18, 2024.

“Peter worked in the biotechnology industry in research and development, in marketing, and as a consultant. His research interests were protein chemistry, functional mass spectrometry, drug discovery, and signal transduction. Peter also deeply cared about the integration of scientific research into education. He held posts at Barrow Neurological Institute, Western International University, and Grand Canyon University. Peter’s recent pedagogical research focused on the inquiry-based approach to teaching instrumental analysis. He is remembered as an incredibly kind, thoughtful, and generous person with a great sense of humor and sincere desire to help others, a gifted researcher, and a dedicated educator.”—Galyna Kufryk, colleague

Most recent title: Adjunct associate professor, Grand Canyon University

Education: BS, biology, 1982, and PhD, biophysics, 1989, Wayne State University

Survivors: Wife, Beverly Pingerelli; daughters, Kayla Pingerelli and Angela Pingerelli

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John W. Taylor
Obituary: Robert T. Anselmi
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Oren P. Anderson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE