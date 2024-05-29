Richard Bromund, 83, of Asheville, North Carolina, died March 15, 2024.
“Dick’s students regularly spoke of how deeply invested he was in his subject. But even more, they valued the fact that, as one of them put it, ‘he was always a kind and thoughtful person who put students first. . . . He was definitely energetic, but I thought of him as the quiet person who held everything together behind the scenes.’ He remained in regular contact with many of his former students, even those from his earliest years in the classroom, until his death.”—Ted R. Bromund, son
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, College of Wooster
Education: AB, chemistry, Oberlin College, 1962; PhD, analytical chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1968
Survivors: Wife, Virginia Pett; children, Ted R. Bromund and Nicola Bromund; one granddaughter; three stepchildren and four step-grandchildren; sister, Marylee Bromund Burke
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
