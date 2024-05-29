Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Richard Bromund

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
May 29, 2024
Richard Bromund.
Credit: Courtesy of Virginia Pett
Richard Bromund

Richard Bromund, 83, of Asheville, North Carolina, died March 15, 2024.

“Dick’s students regularly spoke of how deeply invested he was in his subject. But even more, they valued the fact that, as one of them put it, ‘he was always a kind and thoughtful person who put students first. . . . He was definitely energetic, but I thought of him as the quiet person who held everything together behind the scenes.’ He remained in regular contact with many of his former students, even those from his earliest years in the classroom, until his death.”—Ted R. Bromund, son

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, College of Wooster

Education: AB, chemistry, Oberlin College, 1962; PhD, analytical chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1968

Survivors: Wife, Virginia Pett; children, Ted R. Bromund and Nicola Bromund; one granddaughter; three stepchildren and four step-grandchildren; sister, Marylee Bromund Burke

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

