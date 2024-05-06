Salvatore Rand, 90, of Osprey, Florida, died April 9, 2024.
“Sal was a 60-year member of the American Chemical Society and an ASTM International fellow. He was predeceased by 6 weeks by his wife Agnes Renee Rand. To remember Sal, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness. Sal will always be remembered as a family-first person, with boundless love for his wife and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”—Cathy Rand, daughter
Most recent title: Director of the Fuels Test Laboratory, Texaco
Education: BS, chemistry, Fordham University, 1951; PhD, physical chemistry, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 1960
Survivors: Children, Mary Connelly, Cathy Rand, Jeanne Ismail, Joseph Rand, and John Rand; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter