Sam H. Adams Jr., 81, of Tallahassee, Florida, died July 9, 2024.
“Sam was known for his energetic, patient, generous, and encouraging nature, and he took immense pride in his family. His education laid the foundation for his distinguished career as a computer analyst. While at Florida State University, he worked at the Supercomputer Computations Research Institute from 1978 to 1995 and later provided his expertise to the Leon County jail and sheriff’s office until 2014. A veteran, Sam had served with the US Army Special Forces in the early 1960s. Sam’s hobbies included computer strategy games. He was a member of the Tallahassee Citizens’ Climate Lobby, advocating for legislation to combat climate change.”—Norma Adams, spouse
Most recent title: Computer consultant, Paul Consulting Group
Education: BS, chemistry, 1967, and MS, chemistry, 1969, Auburn University
Survivors: Spouse, Norma S. Adams; daughter, Jennifer G. Adams
