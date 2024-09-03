Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Sam H. Adams Jr.

September 3, 2024
Sam H. Adams Jr.
Credit: Courtesy of Norma Adams
Sam H. Adams Jr.

Sam H. Adams Jr., 81, of Tallahassee, Florida, died July 9, 2024.

“Sam was known for his energetic, patient, generous, and encouraging nature, and he took immense pride in his family. His education laid the foundation for his distinguished career as a computer analyst. While at Florida State University, he worked at the Supercomputer Computations Research Institute from 1978 to 1995 and later provided his expertise to the Leon County jail and sheriff’s office until 2014. A veteran, Sam had served with the US Army Special Forces in the early 1960s. Sam’s hobbies included computer strategy games. He was a member of the Tallahassee Citizens’ Climate Lobby, advocating for legislation to combat climate change.”—Norma Adams, spouse

Most recent title: Computer consultant, Paul Consulting Group

Education: BS, chemistry, 1967, and MS, chemistry, 1969, Auburn University

Survivors: Spouse, Norma S. Adams; daughter, Jennifer G. Adams

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

