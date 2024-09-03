Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Stephen L. Morgan

September 3, 2024
Stephen L. Morgan.
Credit: Courtesy of University of South Carolina
Stephen L. Morgan

Stephen L. Morgan, 74, of Columbia, South Carolina, died July 2, 2024.

“Steve influenced the trajectory of analytical chemistry, especially in chemometrics and separations, mentoring 50 graduate students and eight postgraduate researchers. His experimental design skills resulted in 141 publications with coinvestigators including university colleagues, the state forensic laboratory, the US Library of Congress, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the US Secret Service. Steve was a American Association for the Advancement of Science fellow and a lifelong American Chemical Society member; he cotaught ACS continuing education courses reaching over 10,000 chemistry professionals. Steve supervised more than 130 undergraduate students and received the University of South Carolina’s Distinguished Undergraduate Research Mentor Award.”—Scott Goode, 44-year collaborator and friend

Most recent title: Distinguished professor emeritus, University of South Carolina

Education: BS, chemistry, Duke University, 1971; MS, analytical chemistry, 1974, and PhD, analytical chemistry, 1975, Emory University

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

—.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

