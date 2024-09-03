Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Thomas H. Parliment

September 3, 2024
Thomas H. Parliment.
Credit: Courtesy of the estate of Thomas H. Parliment
Thomas H. Parliment

Thomas H. Parliment, 85, of Seminole, Florida, died July 8, 2024.

“Tom was an internationally recognized expert in thermally generated flavors. Patents he was granted include those on coffee, popcorn, and cooked meats and seafood. Tom was very active in the American Chemical Society Division of Agricultural and Food Chemistry and was a long-standing member of its flavor subdivision. He endowed the Thomas H. Parliment Award for Advances in Flavor Chemistry to be awarded every 2 years by ACS. Tom was also an avid hiker and was endlessly curious. He once analyzed the fruits of a female ginkgo tree after noticing they smelled awful and published the results.”—Cathy Culver and Bob McGorrin, former colleagues

Most recent title: Research fellow, Kraft Foods

Education: BS, chemistry, Lehigh University, 1961; PhD, food science, University of Massachusetts Amherst, 1966

Survivors: Partner, Joan Cromeek; daughters, Tammy Massie and Cynthia Franz

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

