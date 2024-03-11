Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

W. Carl Lineberger

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
March 11, 2024
W. Carl Lineberger.
Credit: Stephanie Joy, The Vast Studio
W. Carl Lineberger

W. Carl Lineberger, 83, of Boulder, Colorado, died Oct. 17, 2023.

“Carl served on the National Science Board from 2010 until 2022. He received prestigious awards from the American Chemical Society and the American Physical Society, among others. In 1983, he was elected to the National Academy of Sciences; in 2015, he received the NAS Award in Chemical Sciences. He was instrumental in creating the ‘magic’ of JILA, a joint institute devoted to chemistry and physics. Carl was not only brilliant but profoundly kind, with a sense of humor present to the end. He will be remembered not just for the heights of his science but for the depth of his humanity.”—David Nesbitt, colleague

Most recent title: E. U. Condon Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder

Education: BS, electrical engineering, 1961, MS, electrical engineering, 1963, and PhD, electrical engineering, 1965, Georgia Institute of Technology

Survivors: Wife, Kitty Edwards

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

