W. Carl Lineberger, 83, of Boulder, Colorado, died Oct. 17, 2023.
“Carl served on the National Science Board from 2010 until 2022. He received prestigious awards from the American Chemical Society and the American Physical Society, among others. In 1983, he was elected to the National Academy of Sciences; in 2015, he received the NAS Award in Chemical Sciences. He was instrumental in creating the ‘magic’ of JILA, a joint institute devoted to chemistry and physics. Carl was not only brilliant but profoundly kind, with a sense of humor present to the end. He will be remembered not just for the heights of his science but for the depth of his humanity.”—David Nesbitt, colleague
Most recent title: E. U. Condon Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder
Education: BS, electrical engineering, 1961, MS, electrical engineering, 1963, and PhD, electrical engineering, 1965, Georgia Institute of Technology
Survivors: Wife, Kitty Edwards
